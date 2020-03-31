Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown of offices
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2020 11:41 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 11:49 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has signalled that the shutdown of offices and workplaces may be extended to Apr 9 amid coronavirus fears.
Hasina made the remark while handing out instructions on the prevention of the novel coronavirus outbreak to field-level officers across Bangladesh through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban on Tuesday.
More to follow
