Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown of offices

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Mar 2020 11:41 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 11:49 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has signalled that the shutdown of offices and workplaces may be extended to Apr 9 amid coronavirus fears.

Hasina made the remark while handing out instructions on the prevention of the novel coronavirus outbreak to field-level officers across Bangladesh through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban on Tuesday.

More to follow

