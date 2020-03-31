Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh confirms two more virus cases, taking total to 51

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Mar 2020 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 03:51 PM BdST

The government’s disease control agency has confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus infection, taking the total of positive tests to 51 in Bangladesh.

IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora confirmed the development in an online media briefing on Tuesday.

As many as 140 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which, two returned positive results, she said.



More to follow
 
 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Small passenger carriers are parked beside a street in Dhaka during a shutdown over the novel coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Govt extends virus shutdown to Apr 11

Govt plans to extend shutdown

Three of a family found dead in Gazipur home

Government agencies spraying disinfectants in many parts of Dhaka on Wednesday to stem the spread of coronavirus. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Police allege bid to demotivate them

Rumours pose threat to virus fight

Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka is almost empty on Friday as most flights are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

269 Americans leave Dhaka

Four die, hit by rail engine in Rangpur

Hasina set to hold talks with DCs

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.