Bangladesh confirms two more virus cases, taking total to 51
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2020 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 03:51 PM BdST
The government’s disease control agency has confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus infection, taking the total of positive tests to 51 in Bangladesh.
IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora confirmed the development in an online media briefing on Tuesday.
As many as 140 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which, two returned positive results, she said.
More to follow
