Bangladesh announces moratorium on water supply disconnection
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2020 10:13 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 10:13 PM BdST
The government has ordered its water utilities across Bangladesh not to cut off connections for any reason during the coronavirus crisis.
“The connections cannot be cut off until the impact of the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control,” according to the orders sent to different government agencies, officials and public representatives on Tuesday.
The Local Government Division has sent separate orders to the managing directors of water supply and sewerage authorities or WASAs of four divisional cities, chief executives of the other city corporations, municipality mayors and the chief engineer at the Department of Public Health Engineering.
In one of the orders, the government asked the WASAs to keep water and soap or hand sanitiser at key spots.
It asked them to conduct campaigns on prevention of COVID-19, but to do so without any public gathering.
“Connections cannot be cut off even if the users fail to pay bills, or other complexities arise,” a Local Government Division official said, noting that washing hands with soap is key to prevent infection from the virus.
