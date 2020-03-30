Home > Bangladesh

Plane leaves Bangladesh with 269 US citizens stranded amid coronavirus pandemic

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Mar 2020 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2020 07:29 PM BdST

As many as 269 US citizens and their nine pet dogs, who were stranded due to strict travel curbs over the coronavirus pandemic, have left Dhaka by a special flight.
The Qatar Airways plane took off from Shahjalal International Airport after 6pm on Monday, the airport’s Director AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan told bdnews24.com.

Last Wednesday, Malaysia flew back its 225 nationals while 139 Bhutanese nationals returned home from Bangladesh under special arrangements the next day.

The US Embassy in Dhaka said on Saturday that a chartered plane carrying the Americans will leave Dhaka on Monday. The special flight is expected to land in Washington Dulles Airport via Doha.

Ambassador Earl Miller held a virtual meeting with the US nationals in Bangladesh before taking the decision on the special flight.

Britain on Friday advised its citizens to leave Bangladesh as well, but Biman Bangladesh Airlines said it will not operate flights to the US from Mar 31.

UK High Commissioner Robert Dickson told the Britons in Bangladesh who have booked flights after Mar 31 to ensure that they are rebooked after the air connectivity resumes on Apr 7.

