Hasina set to hold video conference with DCs on virus steps

The conference will open at 11am on Tuesday, said State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Monday.

Hasina will also instruct the DCs to implement the relevant health directives to contain the outbreak.

“The prime minister will hold a video conference at her office with the divisional commissioners. Deputy commissioners will also be connected and inform the prime minister about the measures that have been taken at the district level to tackle the virus.”

Hasina will also give instructions on how the district administrations should work now and how they can provide grains and other daily necessities to the people.

Ministers and secretaries of several ministries will also join the conference along with officers of the Armed Forces, a senior minister told bdnews24.com, seeking anonymity.