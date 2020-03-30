Four die after locomotive hits autorickshaw in Rangpur
Rangpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Mar 2020 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2020 03:39 PM BdST
At least four people have died in Rangpur’s Pirgachha Upazila, after a locomotive ploughed into an autorickshaw on the level crossing.
The accident took place at the Anandanagar Rail Crossing, leaving two persons, including the autorickshaw driver, dead on the scene on Monday.
The injured were taken to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital where two more succumbed to their injuries, Sub-Inspector Ziaur Rahman of Pirgachha Police Station told bdnews24.com.
More to follow
