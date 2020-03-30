Home > Bangladesh

Four die after locomotive hits autorickshaw in Rangpur

  Rangpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Mar 2020 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2020 03:39 PM BdST

At least four people have died in Rangpur’s Pirgachha Upazila, after a locomotive ploughed into an autorickshaw on the level crossing.

The accident took place at the Anandanagar Rail Crossing, leaving two persons, including the autorickshaw driver, dead on the scene on Monday.

The injured were taken to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital where two more succumbed to their injuries, Sub-Inspector Ziaur Rahman of Pirgachha Police Station told bdnews24.com.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Dhaka crime drops on virus fears

Hasina orders help for the working class

Hasina’s message to fight coronavirus

Daffodil University develops AI for COVID-19 test

Health minister says he tested negative for virus

Fire service phone lines restored

Virus suspect dies in Barishal

3 burnt in Bhasantek fire

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.