Three of a family burnt in Bhasantek fire
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Mar 2020 02:31 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 02:31 PM BdST
Three members of a family have suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in a house in Dhaka.
The fire stared at a tin-roofed house in No. 13 section of West Bhasantek’s Shyamal Palli area on Saturday night.
The victims have been identified as Md Zakir, 40, his wife Rani Begum, 35, and their son Riyad, 15.
All three of them are in critical condition, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's police outpost, citing doctors.
Zakir has suffered 58 percent burns on his body, Rani 32 percent and Riyad 38 percent, Bachchu told bdnews24.com.
An electrical short-circuit sparked the fire, the inspector said, quoting the victims.
The fire service received reports of the fire at 12:30am on Sunday, said Lima Khanom, control room officer of the fire service.
However, locals managed to put out the flames before the firemen reached the scene.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three of a family burnt in Bhasantek fire
- Three of a family burnt in Bhasantek fire
- Fire Service phone lines across Bangladesh are down
- Construction of Akij Group's coronavirus hospital resumes in Tejgaon after a day of protests
- No new virus cases reported for second day in Bangladesh
- Hasina wishes Johnson quick recovery from COVID-19, says Bangladesh will work closely with UK
- Qatar confirms first coronavirus death, a Bangladeshi resident
- Lord Ahmad calls Hasina as UK offers coronavirus assistance to Bangladesh
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Restaurants, bakeries can stay open in Dhaka amid coronavirus shutdown: DMP
Most Read
- Akij Group’s virus hospital plan faces protests
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
- No new coronavirus cases in Bangladesh as four more recover
- Bangladesh extends ban on all passenger flights, bar those from China, to April 7
- A single gesture behind Trump fuels an online conspiracy theory
- KPMG Chairman Bill Michael tests positive for coronavirus
- Pregnant scientist develops India's first Covid-19 testing kit
- What we don’t yet know about the coronavirus
- Italy coronavirus death toll surges past 10,000; lockdown extension likely