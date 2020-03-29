Three of a family burnt in Bhasantek fire

The fire stared at a tin-roofed house in No. 13 section of West Bhasantek’s Shyamal Palli area on Saturday night.



The victims have been identified as Md Zakir, 40, his wife Rani Begum, 35, and their son Riyad, 15.



All three of them are in critical condition, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's police outpost, citing doctors.



Zakir has suffered 58 percent burns on his body, Rani 32 percent and Riyad 38 percent, Bachchu told bdnews24.com.



An electrical short-circuit sparked the fire, the inspector said, quoting the victims.



The fire service received reports of the fire at 12:30am on Sunday, said Lima Khanom, control room officer of the fire service.



However, locals managed to put out the flames before the firemen reached the scene.