Qatar confirms first coronavirus death, a Bangladeshi resident
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Mar 2020 01:08 AM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 01:51 AM BdST
Qatar reported its first death from COVID-19 on Saturday, a Bangladeshi resident, as its neighbour the United Arab Emirates extended to April 5 a nightly curfew to sterilise public places to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The UAE's deep clean campaign, being implemented between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day, began on March 26 and had been due to end on the morning of March 29.
"We are all hoping that everybody - citizens, residents and visitors - will stay at home during this period," Farida Al- Hosani, a health ministry spokeswoman, told a news conference.
Qatar became the latest Gulf state to report its first virus-related death, a Bangladeshi resident. The majority of the 590 cases in Qatar are among migrant labourers, where foreigners make up most of the work force.
Qatar said on Saturday it was quarantining 31 Bahrainis who travelled from Iran to Doha on Friday. They cannot go directly to Bahrain, one of four states boycotting Qatar since mid-2017 due to a political dispute.
Qatar's Government Communications Office said that Doha offered to return them home on a private charter flight.
"The government of Bahrain declined this option. Bahraini officials have said they will send a flight for them at some undefined point in the future," it said in a statement, adding that Qatari authorities had tested the group for the virus.
The Bahraini Health Ministry told Reuters that Manama was continuing its repatriation plan and had operated three charter flights so far to Iran, which is one of the epicentres of the disease.
The six Gulf Arab states have confirmed a total of over 3,000 infections, many related to travel to Iran, and 11 deaths from the virus.
The UAE has reported two deaths from the pandemic and 468 confirmed infections. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the country's de facto ruler, visited a mobile coronavirus testing centre on Saturday and posted on Twitter a picture of himself receiving a nasal swab while in a car.
Dubai, the region's business and tourism hub and a major air transit centre, announced more incentives to protect an economy which has been hit hard by global travel disruptions and the closure of most public venues in the UAE.
Among measures announced by the Dubai Free Zones Council on Saturday were six-month rent waivers, cancellation of fines and permitting temporary employee contracts until the end of the year to support employment efforts, state news agency WAM said.
*This story has been recast from Reuters to highlight the death of a Bangladeshi
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina wishes Johnson quick recovery from COVID-19, says Bangladesh will work closely with UK
- Qatar confirms first coronavirus death, a Bangladeshi resident
- Lord Ahmad calls Hasina as UK offers coronavirus assistance to Bangladesh
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Restaurants, bakeries can stay open in Dhaka amid coronavirus shutdown: DMP
- Bangladesh extends ban on all passenger flights, bar those from China, to April 7
- Mirpur garment factory shuts after worker protests
- Akij Group’s virus hospital plan faces protests
- Three of a family dead in Mirpur slum fire
- Four killed in separate ‘shootouts’ with BGB, police in Cox’s Bazar
Most Read
- Akij Group’s virus hospital plan faces protests
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
- No new coronavirus cases in Bangladesh as four more recover
- KPMG Chairman Bill Michael tests positive for coronavirus
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer
- Fear in the city air as coronavirus crisis almost shuts Dhaka
- UK's plan B if 'Team Johnson' is incapacitated? Answer is unclear
- Bangladesh extends ban on all passenger flights, bar those from China, to April 7
- What we don’t yet know about the coronavirus