No new virus cases reported for second day in Bangladesh

The IEDCR kept the number of positive tests unchanged at 48.

“No new infections have been detected among the samples tested for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The number of infected people remains unchanged at 48,” Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the government-run Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, said in an online briefing on Sunday.

“Of the people infected with the virus, 15 have recovered so far. The death toll from the virus also remains unchanged at five with no new fatalities being reported in the last 96 hours.”

The global death toll from the coronavirus has hit 30,847 with the number of infections rising to 664,924, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories outside China.