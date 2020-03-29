Home > Bangladesh

Hasina’s message to tackle the coronavirus outbreak

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Mar 2020 10:15 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 10:19 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has issued some instructions to fight the coronavirus with courage as the world is grappling to tackle the pandemic. Besides informing the people about the efforts taken by her government, she has advised them on how to protect themselves from the virus. She has urged the people to be tolerant and sensible instead of panicking.

Here are her messages in Bangla:

Source: Press Information Department

WARNING:

