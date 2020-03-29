Fire Service phone lines restored after 13-hour disruption
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Mar 2020 03:59 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 03:59 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited’s phone lines used by the Fire Service and Civil Defence have been restored across Bangladesh after being inaccessible for about 13 hours.
All the lines were reactivated at 2:10 pm on Sunday, according to Lima Khanom, control room officer of the fire service.
The lines were down from 12:35 am on Sunday, Lima told bdnews24.com.
The disruption was caused by a glitch in the gateway of the main access network switch at the BTCL's Moghbazar branch which prevented outgoing calls from going through to other localities, the authority's Managing Director Md Rafiqul Matin had said.
But the repairs have now been completed and phone services returned to normal from 1:45 pm, Rafiqul told bdnews24.com.
