Home > Bangladesh

Fire Service phone lines restored after 13-hour disruption

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Mar 2020 03:59 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 03:59 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited’s phone lines used by the Fire Service and Civil Defence have been restored across Bangladesh after being inaccessible for about 13 hours.

All the lines were reactivated at 2:10 pm on Sunday, according to Lima Khanom, control room officer of the fire service.

The lines were down from 12:35 am on Sunday, Lima told bdnews24.com.

The disruption was caused by a glitch in the gateway of the main access network switch at the BTCL's Moghbazar branch which prevented outgoing calls from going through to other localities, the authority's Managing Director Md Rafiqul Matin had said.

But the repairs have now been completed and phone services returned to normal from 1:45 pm, Rafiqul told bdnews24.com.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Virus suspect dies in Barishal

3 burnt in Bhasantek fire

Fire Service phones lines down

No new virus cases reported for second day

Virus hospital construction resumes in Tejgaon

Hasina wishes Johnson quick recovery

A man wears a protective face mask, following the outbreak of coronavirus, as he pushes a cart in souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar March 12, 2020. Reuters

A Bangladeshi is Qatar’s first coronavirus fatality

Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka is almost empty on Friday as most flights are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Americans being flown back

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.