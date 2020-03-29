Fire Service phone lines across Bangladesh are down
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Mar 2020 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 01:04 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited or BTCL phone lines used by the Fire Service and Civil Defence are inaccessible across the country.
The lines have been down from 12:35 am on Sunday, Fire Service Control Room Officer Lima Khanam told bdnews24.com.
“We came to know that not only the phones in the Fire Service department, but also the phone lines in other parts of the country were disconnected.”
In case of emergency, the Fire Service can now be reached on 01713038181, 01713038182, and 01968881111.
“We will convey the message to the concerned offices across the country from our control room when we receive a call,” said Lima.
bdnews24.com could not get a statement from the BTCL in this regard.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina wishes Johnson quick recovery from COVID-19, says Bangladesh will work closely with UK
- Qatar confirms first coronavirus death, a Bangladeshi resident
- Lord Ahmad calls Hasina as UK offers coronavirus assistance to Bangladesh
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Restaurants, bakeries can stay open in Dhaka amid coronavirus shutdown: DMP
- Bangladesh extends ban on all passenger flights, bar those from China, to April 7
- Mirpur garment factory shuts after worker protests
- Akij Group’s virus hospital plan faces protests
- Three of a family dead in Mirpur slum fire
- Four killed in separate ‘shootouts’ with BGB, police in Cox’s Bazar
Most Read
- Akij Group’s virus hospital plan faces protests
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
- No new coronavirus cases in Bangladesh as four more recover
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- KPMG Chairman Bill Michael tests positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh extends ban on all passenger flights, bar those from China, to April 7
- A single gesture behind Trump fuels an online conspiracy theory
- What we don’t yet know about the coronavirus
- Italy coronavirus death toll surges past 10,000; lockdown extension likely
- Restaurants, bakeries can stay open in Dhaka amid coronavirus shutdown: DMP