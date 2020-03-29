Fire Service phone lines across Bangladesh are down

The lines have been down from 12:35 am on Sunday, Fire Service Control Room Officer Lima Khanam told bdnews24.com.

“We came to know that not only the phones in the Fire Service department, but also the phone lines in other parts of the country were disconnected.”

In case of emergency, the Fire Service can now be reached on 01713038181, 01713038182, and 01968881111.

“We will convey the message to the concerned offices across the country from our control room when we receive a call,” said Lima.

bdnews24.com could not get a statement from the BTCL in this regard.