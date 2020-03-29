Home > Bangladesh

Coronavirus suspect dies in Barishal hospital

  Barishal Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Mar 2020 03:15 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 03:15 PM BdST

A suspected coronavirus patient has died while undergoing treatment at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

The 40-year-old man passed away at 7:30pm on Sunday, said the hospital's Director Bakir Hossain.

The patient was admitted to the corona unit of the hospital at 5:45pm on Saturday with fever, cold and chest pain, said Bakir.

“It seemed like he was suffering from the coronavirus infection.”

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, or IEDCR, has been contacted regarding the burial and further examination of the patient, said Bakir, adding further steps will be taken according to instructions handed out by the disease control agency.

Since it was first detected in China's Wuhan in December, the novel coronavirus has been reported in more than 200 countries and territories outside China.

The number of confirmed cases in Bangladesh currently stands at 48 with five fatalities although no new infections have been reported in the last 48 hours.

