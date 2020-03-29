Home > Bangladesh

Construction of Akij Group's coronavirus hospital resumes in Tejgaon after a day of protests

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Mar 2020 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 12:50 PM BdST

The construction of Akij Group's specialised hospital to treat people infected with the novel coronavirus has resumed in Dhaka’s Tejgaon a day after protests by locals brought the initiative to a halt.

Work on the site resumed on Sunday, according to Tejgaon Police OC Md Ali Hossain.

"In the wake of the misunderstanding on Saturday, it was agreed that the project is part of a noble initiative and so the hospital will be built there on a temporary basis," Ali told bdnews24.com.

A police patrol has been deployed in the area, said Ali, adding the misunderstanding over the matter has been settled.

Neither the local representatives nor the police knew about Akij Group’s plan to set up a hospital in the area and so there was some misapprehension, Layla Anjum, a local resident, told bdnews24.com.

Three people, including security and construction workers, were injured as scores of locals vandalised the site after work began on Saturday.

The area is made up of a dense slum and building a hospital there would expose its residents to the risk of the coronavirus infection, Rahima Begum, a local resident, argued on Saturday. Accordingly, she demanded that the hospital be constructed elsewhere.

Earlier, Akij Group’s Managing Director Sheikh Bashir Uddin said the hospital would be built on the conglomerate’s empty plot next to the factory of motorcycle makers TVS in Tejgaon. It would provide free treatment to coronavirus patients, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina wishes Johnson quick recovery

A man wears a protective face mask, following the outbreak of coronavirus, as he pushes a cart in souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar March 12, 2020. Reuters

A Bangladeshi is Qatar’s first coronavirus fatality

Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka is almost empty on Friday as most flights are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Americans being flown back

File Photo

UK offers coronavirus assistance to Bangladesh

Restaurants, bakeries can stay open: DMP

Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka is almost empty on Friday as most flights are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Curbs on passenger flights until Apr 7

3 die in Mirpur slum fire

Protests shut Mirpur garment factory

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.