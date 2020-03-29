Construction of Akij Group's coronavirus hospital resumes in Tejgaon after a day of protests
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Mar 2020 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 12:50 PM BdST
The construction of Akij Group's specialised hospital to treat people infected with the novel coronavirus has resumed in Dhaka’s Tejgaon a day after protests by locals brought the initiative to a halt.
Work on the site resumed on Sunday, according to Tejgaon Police OC Md Ali Hossain.
"In the wake of the misunderstanding on Saturday, it was agreed that the project is part of a noble initiative and so the hospital will be built there on a temporary basis," Ali told bdnews24.com.
A police patrol has been deployed in the area, said Ali, adding the misunderstanding over the matter has been settled.
Neither the local representatives nor the police knew about Akij Group’s plan to set up a hospital in the area and so there was some misapprehension, Layla Anjum, a local resident, told bdnews24.com.
Three people, including security and construction workers, were injured as scores of locals vandalised the site after work began on Saturday.
The area is made up of a dense slum and building a hospital there would expose its residents to the risk of the coronavirus infection, Rahima Begum, a local resident, argued on Saturday. Accordingly, she demanded that the hospital be constructed elsewhere.
Earlier, Akij Group’s Managing Director Sheikh Bashir Uddin said the hospital would be built on the conglomerate’s empty plot next to the factory of motorcycle makers TVS in Tejgaon. It would provide free treatment to coronavirus patients, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina wishes Johnson quick recovery from COVID-19, says Bangladesh will work closely with UK
- Qatar confirms first coronavirus death, a Bangladeshi resident
- Lord Ahmad calls Hasina as UK offers coronavirus assistance to Bangladesh
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Restaurants, bakeries can stay open in Dhaka amid coronavirus shutdown: DMP
- Bangladesh extends ban on all passenger flights, bar those from China, to April 7
- Mirpur garment factory shuts after worker protests
- Akij Group’s virus hospital plan faces protests
- Three of a family dead in Mirpur slum fire
- Four killed in separate ‘shootouts’ with BGB, police in Cox’s Bazar
Most Read
- Akij Group’s virus hospital plan faces protests
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
- No new coronavirus cases in Bangladesh as four more recover
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- KPMG Chairman Bill Michael tests positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh extends ban on all passenger flights, bar those from China, to April 7
- A single gesture behind Trump fuels an online conspiracy theory
- What we don’t yet know about the coronavirus
- Italy coronavirus death toll surges past 10,000; lockdown extension likely
- Restaurants, bakeries can stay open in Dhaka amid coronavirus shutdown: DMP