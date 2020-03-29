Bangladesh health minister says he tested negative for coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Mar 2020 04:35 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 04:35 PM BdST
Health Minister Zahid Malik has dismissed rumours that he has contracted the novel coronavirus infection, fuelled by his lack of media appearances over the last few days.
The minister said he is self-isolating at home like everyone else, adding that he did get tested for the infection but the results came back negative.
He made the remarks during a virtual media briefing conducted by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research to update the public on the latest developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday.
During the briefing, a reporter asked Zahid if any of the health ministry officials was suffering from the novel coronavirus but the minister did not provide a direct answer to it.
“I don’t know what you've heard. The health ministry is a big office with many visitors. Some doctors and outsiders visit the ministry too. Therefore, it is possible for one of them to be infected.”
On Mar 26, Md Habibur Rahman Khan, additional secretary to the health ministry, denied media reports stating top officials in the ministry were ordered to go into quarantine as one of the minister's aides had purportedly got infected.
“The minister’s PS, PRO or any other official for that matter is not infected with the coronavirus. We don’t have any such information,” he told bdnews24.com.
The absence of the health minister in the media over the past few days had been the subject of much conjecture with many netizens speculating if he was under 'home quarantine'.
“I am continuing my work from home. I have tested for the coronavirus and I’m not infected,” Zahid said.
“It’s not that I'm in quarantine as a result of being infected but rather, I’m staying home like others.”
An aide to the health minister lives in Mirpur’s Tolarbag where two elderly people died from the coronavirus. The neighbourhood subsequently went under lockdown and the news of top officials in the health ministry getting quarantined followed.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Coronavirus suspect dies in Barishal hospital
- Three of a family burnt in Bhasantek fire
- Three of a family burnt in Bhasantek fire
- Fire Service phone lines across Bangladesh are down
- Construction of Akij Group's coronavirus hospital resumes in Tejgaon after a day of protests
- No new virus cases reported for second day in Bangladesh
- Hasina wishes Johnson quick recovery from COVID-19, says Bangladesh will work closely with UK
- Qatar confirms first coronavirus death, a Bangladeshi resident
- Lord Ahmad calls Hasina as UK offers coronavirus assistance to Bangladesh
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
Most Read
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Akij Group’s virus hospital plan faces protests
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
- No new coronavirus cases in Bangladesh as four more recover
- Bangladesh extends ban on all passenger flights, bar those from China, to April 7
- A single gesture behind Trump fuels an online conspiracy theory
- Pregnant scientist develops India's first Covid-19 testing kit
- Italy coronavirus death toll surges past 10,000; lockdown extension likely
- Novartis CEO: Malaria drug is biggest hope against coronavirus
- No new virus cases reported for second day in Bangladesh