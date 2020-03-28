US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Mar 2020 09:16 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 09:42 PM BdST
The US is flying back its citizens from Bangladesh as a coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world, taking hundreds of lives daily and bringing the global economy to its knees.
The US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Saturday that a chartered plane carrying the Americans will leave Shahjalal International Airport on Monday.
The special flight is expected to land in Washington Dulles Airport via Doha.
Ambassador Earl Miller held a virtual meeting with the US nationals in Bangladesh before taking the decision on the special flight.
Britain on Friday advised its citizens to leave Bangladesh as well, but Biman Bangladesh Airlines said it will not operate flights to the US from Mar 31.
UK High Commissioner Robert Dickson told the Britons in Bangladesh in a video statement on Saturday that the flights are expected to resume on Apr 7.
“So if you’re booked on those flights, or are a British citizen considering your options, I urge you now to do two things. The first is to get in urgent touch with Biman or your travel agent, and make sure that if you were booked on those flights, you can be rebooked on those flights beginning again on the 7th of April,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Restaurants, bakeries can stay open in Dhaka amid coronavirus shutdown: DMP
- Bangladesh extends ban on all passenger flights, bar those from China, to April 7
- Mirpur garment factory shuts after worker protests
- Akij Group’s virus hospital plan faces protests
- Three of a family dead in Mirpur slum fire
- Four killed in separate ‘shootouts’ with BGB, police in Cox’s Bazar
- No new coronavirus cases in Bangladesh as four more recover
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
- Five die after cement truck overturns in Tangail
Most Read
- Akij Group’s virus hospital plan faces protests
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
- No new coronavirus cases in Bangladesh as four more recover
- Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer
- Biman suspends London, Manchester flights for a week amid pandemic
- Britain advises citizens to leave Bangladesh as virus cases surge
- Fear in the city air as coronavirus crisis almost shuts Dhaka
- Jack Ma sends 30,000 coronavirus test kits to Bangladesh
- UK's plan B if 'Team Johnson' is incapacitated? Answer is unclear
- Italy tops 9,000 coronavirus deaths, overtakes China in cases