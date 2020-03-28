Home > Bangladesh

Three of a family dead in Mirpur slum fire

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Mar 2020 01:55 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 01:55 PM BdST

Three members of a family have died after a fire broke out in a slum in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

The fire started in the Bauniabadh slum in Mirpur-11’s Block D at 4:15 am on Saturday, said Russel Sikder, control room officer of the fire service.

The victims have been identified as Kolpona Begum, 32, her son Kausar Hossain, 10, and her daughter Jannat Akter, 12.

Three small shacks were gutted in the fire which was subsequently doused by two units of fire service. Firemen later recovered the three bodies from one of the shanties.

The authorities suspect that the fire was sparked by a mosquito coil.

Homeless and destitute people had established the settlement on the government land by erecting small tin-shed houses, said Pallabi Police Station SI Shafiar Rahman. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

5 die in Tangail crash

Fear in the city air

BKMEA asks members to shut factories

Britain advises citizens to leave Bangladesh

Police aid low-income people

Call for limited prayer time in mosques

Man dies after fever and cough

Murder suspect found dead in Satkhira

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.