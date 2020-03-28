Three of a family dead in Mirpur slum fire
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Mar 2020 01:55 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 01:55 PM BdST
Three members of a family have died after a fire broke out in a slum in Dhaka’s Mirpur.
The fire started in the Bauniabadh slum in Mirpur-11’s Block D at 4:15 am on Saturday, said Russel Sikder, control room officer of the fire service.
Three small shacks were gutted in the fire which was subsequently doused by two units of fire service. Firemen later recovered the three bodies from one of the shanties.
The authorities suspect that the fire was sparked by a mosquito coil.
Homeless and destitute people had established the settlement on the government land by erecting small tin-shed houses, said Pallabi Police Station SI Shafiar Rahman.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
- Five die after cement truck overturns in Tangail
- Fear in the city air as coronavirus crisis almost shuts Dhaka
- BKMEA instructs members to shut factories amid surging virus cases
- Britain advises citizens to leave Bangladesh as virus cases surge
- Police aid people of low-income as income collapses amid coronavirus restrictions
- Bangladesh Islamic leaders call for limited prayer time in mosques
- Man dies after week of fever and cough, sample sent to IEDCR
- Suspect in AL leader murder found dead in Satkhira
- Bangladesh confirms four new coronavirus cases; two doctors among them
Most Read
- Britain advises citizens to leave Bangladesh as virus cases surge
- Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer
- Bangladesh confirms four new coronavirus cases; two doctors among them
- Biman suspends London, Manchester flights for a week amid pandemic
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
- British PM Boris Johnson self-isolates after testing positive for coronavirus
- Jack Ma sends 30,000 coronavirus test kits to Bangladesh
- Man dies after week of fever and cough, sample sent to IEDCR
- Imran Khan greets Hasina on Independence Day of Bangladesh
- Italy tops 9,000 coronavirus deaths, overtakes China in cases