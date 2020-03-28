Restaurants, bakeries can stay open in Dhaka amid coronavirus shutdown: DMP
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Mar 2020 08:54 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 08:54 PM BdST
The restaurants and bakeries can remain open along with the groceries, pharmacies and other emergency service providers in Dhaka during the shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak, police say.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Saturday also said there was no ban on public movement, but all must follow health safety rules to avoid infection and reduce risk of spreading the virus.
The DMP advised all take food home from the eateries instead of eating there until the 10-day general holiday ends on Apr 4.
DMP Additional Commissioner Krishnapada Roy told bdnews24.com Commissioner Shafiqul Islam gave necessary instructions to the members of the force.
The instructions came after police were criticised for caning people and making them squat holding their ears as punishment for not following government request to stay at home to stop the spread of the virus.
