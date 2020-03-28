Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’

“As per the directive from the authorities, the official has been withdrawn from Manirampur. A committee is being set up to investigate the issue,” Jashore Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shafiul Arif told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

Sayeema was seen forcing the two men in Monirampur to pull their ears in a form of punishment for failing to wear masks during the coronavirus outbreak. She was also seen recording the episode on her mobile phone.

More to follow