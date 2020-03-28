Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
The authorities have suspended Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sayeema Hasan for her “rogue behaviour” with two local elderly men in Monirampur Upazila in Jashore during the countrywide shutdown.
“As per the directive from the authorities, the official has been withdrawn from Manirampur. A committee is being set up to investigate the issue,” Jashore Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shafiul Arif told bdnews24.com on Saturday.
More to follow
