Home > Bangladesh

Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Mar 2020 11:18 AM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 11:19 AM BdST

The authorities have suspended Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sayeema Hasan for her “rogue behaviour” with two local elderly men in Monirampur Upazila in Jashore during the countrywide shutdown.

“As per the directive from the authorities, the official has been withdrawn from Manirampur. A committee is being set up to investigate the issue,” Jashore Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shafiul Arif told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

Sayeema was seen forcing the two men in Monirampur to pull their ears in a form of punishment for failing to wear masks during the coronavirus outbreak. She was also seen recording the episode on her mobile phone.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

5 die in Tangail crash

Fear in the city air

BKMEA asks members to shut factories

Britain advises citizens to leave Bangladesh

Police aid low-income people

Call for limited prayer time in mosques

Man dies after fever and cough

Murder suspect found dead in Satkhira

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.