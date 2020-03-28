Home > Bangladesh

Lord Ahmad calls Hasina as UK offers coronavirus assistance to Bangladesh

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Mar 2020 11:51 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 11:53 PM BdST

Britain has offered Bangladesh financial assistance to tackle the coronavirus outbreak under the World Health Organization.

Lord Tariq Mahmood Ahmad, Britain’ minister of state for the Commonwealth and the UN, offered the assistance in a phone call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media.

Lord Ahmad, who is also UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special representative on preventing sexual violence in conflict, also exchanged greetings with Hasina, Karim said.

The prime minister inquired about and wished quick recovery of Johnson, Prince Charles, and Secretary of Health Matt Hancock, all of whom have caught the virus.   

She hailed the British government for its efforts to contain the pandemic and informed Lord Ahmad about the steps her government has taken to stem the outbreak.

She said Bangladesh was eager to work closely with the UK to stop the spread of the virus.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka is almost empty on Friday as most flights are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Curbs on passenger flights until Apr 7

3 die in Mirpur slum fire

Protests shut Mirpur garment factory

No new virus cases: IEDCR

4 die in separate ‘gunfights’

Monirampur official suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’

5 die in Tangail crash

Fear in the city air

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.