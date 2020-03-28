Lord Ahmad calls Hasina as UK offers coronavirus assistance to Bangladesh

Lord Tariq Mahmood Ahmad, Britain’ minister of state for the Commonwealth and the UN, offered the assistance in a phone call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media.

Lord Ahmad, who is also UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special representative on preventing sexual violence in conflict, also exchanged greetings with Hasina, Karim said.

The prime minister inquired about and wished quick recovery of Johnson, Prince Charles, and Secretary of Health Matt Hancock, all of whom have caught the virus.

She hailed the British government for its efforts to contain the pandemic and informed Lord Ahmad about the steps her government has taken to stem the outbreak.

She said Bangladesh was eager to work closely with the UK to stop the spread of the virus.