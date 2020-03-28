Lord Ahmad calls Hasina as UK offers coronavirus assistance to Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Mar 2020 11:51 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 11:53 PM BdST
Britain has offered Bangladesh financial assistance to tackle the coronavirus outbreak under the World Health Organization.
Lord Tariq Mahmood Ahmad, Britain’ minister of state for the Commonwealth and the UN, offered the assistance in a phone call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media.
Lord Ahmad, who is also UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special representative on preventing sexual violence in conflict, also exchanged greetings with Hasina, Karim said.
The prime minister inquired about and wished quick recovery of Johnson, Prince Charles, and Secretary of Health Matt Hancock, all of whom have caught the virus.
She hailed the British government for its efforts to contain the pandemic and informed Lord Ahmad about the steps her government has taken to stem the outbreak.
She said Bangladesh was eager to work closely with the UK to stop the spread of the virus.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Restaurants, bakeries can stay open in Dhaka amid coronavirus shutdown: DMP
- Bangladesh extends ban on all passenger flights, bar those from China, to April 7
- Mirpur garment factory shuts after worker protests
- Akij Group’s virus hospital plan faces protests
- Three of a family dead in Mirpur slum fire
- Four killed in separate ‘shootouts’ with BGB, police in Cox’s Bazar
- No new coronavirus cases in Bangladesh as four more recover
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
- Five die after cement truck overturns in Tangail
Most Read
- Akij Group’s virus hospital plan faces protests
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
- No new coronavirus cases in Bangladesh as four more recover
- Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer
- KPMG Chairman Bill Michael tests positive for coronavirus
- Fear in the city air as coronavirus crisis almost shuts Dhaka
- Biman suspends London, Manchester flights for a week amid pandemic
- UK's plan B if 'Team Johnson' is incapacitated? Answer is unclear
- Italy tops 9,000 coronavirus deaths, overtakes China in cases
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic