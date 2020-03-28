Four killed in separate ‘shootouts’ with BGB, police in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Mar 2020 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 01:39 PM BdST
Four people have been killed in separate gunfights with Border Guards Bangladesh and police in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf Upazila.
The so-called shootouts occurred in Hnila Union's Leda Churikhal area and Howaikang Union's Tulatuli area on Saturday morning.
Three unidentified men, believed to be residents of Myanmar, were killed in Leda Churikhal while the man who died in Tulatuli, was identified as Musa Akbar, 36.
“A BGB team was stationed in Leda Churikhal in the morning on information about the arrival of a large shipment of yaba tablets from Myanmar. A boat coming from the direction of Myanmar with five men was signalled to stop by the BGB troopers but the suspects tried to escape,” said BGB Teknaf-2 Battalion Captain Lt Col Md Faisal Hassan Khan.
“They opened fire on the BGB personnel, forcing the border guards to retaliate. At one point, three bullet-ridden bodies were found in the area. The wounded men were rushed to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.”
Meanwhile, Musa had been implicated in over eight cases, including drug trafficking, according to police.
Police raided Tulatuli after being tipped off about the presence of several drug dealers in the area, said Teknaf Police Station Inspector Pradip Kumar Das.
“The traffickers subsequently opened fire on the police, prompting retaliation. A man with bullet wounds later was found on the spot. He was rushed to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital where he was pronounced dead.”
