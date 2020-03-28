Five die after cement truck overturns in Tangail
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Mar 2020 09:24 AM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 09:24 AM BdST
At least five people have died and 11 others are wounded after a cement truck overturned in Tangail. The vehicle was carrying passengers from Dhaka to the north.
The incident took place on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Kandila area of Tangail Sadar Upazila at 5:30am on Saturday, said Elenga Highway Police Outpost Sergeant Rajib Borman.
More to follow
