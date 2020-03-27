Suspect in AL leader murder found dead in Satkhira

Police recovered the body of the man who died in a gunfight between two groups of criminals, they said.

The police recovered the body of Wahed Gazi from a mango orchard in Dhulihar on Friday, said Satkhira Central Police Station chief Asaduzzaman.

Wahed, the son of Nobat Ali Gazi from Tamaltala village, was named in six murder cases, including the killings of Satkhira City College lecturer Mamun in 2013 and Awami League leader Nazrul in 2019.

“Being informed, police went to the scene and found Wahed dead,” Asaduzzaman said.

Police recovered murder weapons, including firearms, from the scene, he said.

On Jul 22, criminals shot Agardari Union Awami League Vice President Nazrul Islam on his way home.

Earlier on Sept 5, police recovered the body of Kabirul Islam, another suspect in the case, from Kuchpukur Bypass.