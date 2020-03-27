Home > Bangladesh

Police aid people of low-income as income collapses amid coronavirus restrictions

Published: 27 Mar 2020 02:14 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 02:14 PM BdST

As a shutdown over the novel coronavirus brings the country to a standstill and earnings for people of low income have almost dried up, several members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police have distributed food among 100 needy people.

Some 110 families with low income were provided food and other daily essentials at Hazaribagh and Russell Square on Thursday night, said Ramna police ADC Abdullah Hel Kafi.

Each of those packages contained three kg rice, half kg of lentils, one kg potato, one kg onion, half litre of oil and a soap.

“With everything closed down, the low income people have hardly any income. So this is just a little effort.” ADC Kafi said. “We bought these products with funds from an assistant police commissioner, several sub-inspectors and my own salary.”

The police officer called for the wealthy to help the people of low-income.

Worldwide, more than 500,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19, and over 22,000 have died. In Bangladesh, 48 people have been infected and five have died.

The government has declared Mar 26-Apr 4 as general holidays, asking citizens to stay indoors and prioritise social distancing amid the crisis.

This has pushed daily-wage earners into near-starvation.

