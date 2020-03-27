Police aid people of low-income as income collapses amid coronavirus restrictions
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2020 02:14 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 02:14 PM BdST
As a shutdown over the novel coronavirus brings the country to a standstill and earnings for people of low income have almost dried up, several members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police have distributed food among 100 needy people.
Some 110 families with low income were provided food and other daily essentials at Hazaribagh and Russell Square on Thursday night, said Ramna police ADC Abdullah Hel Kafi.
“With everything closed down, the low income people have hardly any income. So this is just a little effort.” ADC Kafi said. “We bought these products with funds from an assistant police commissioner, several sub-inspectors and my own salary.”
The police officer called for the wealthy to help the people of low-income.
The government has declared Mar 26-Apr 4 as general holidays, asking citizens to stay indoors and prioritise social distancing amid the crisis.
This has pushed daily-wage earners into near-starvation.
