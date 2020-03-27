Man dies after week of fever and cough, sample sent to IEDCR
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2020 01:17 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 01:17 PM BdST
A young man has died in Noakhali after showing symptoms of coronavirus infection, including fever and cough.
The doctor confirmed his death after being taken to Noakhali General Hospital on Thursday night. The physician said samples have been sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, or IEDCR.
After the 23-year-old died, local authorities have put the building he lived in under home quarantine in Begumganj Upazila’s Choumuhani city. Law enforcers have surrounded the building. Though his home was in a village, he used to live in the building.
“His relatives brought him to Noakhali General Hospital on an ambulance after he vomited with traces of blood on Thursday night. There the doctors pronounced him dead.”
The hospital’s resident medical officer Syed Mohiuddin Abdul Azim said he was pronounced dead by the duty doctors after he was rushed in.
“The youth probably died of heart disease.”
