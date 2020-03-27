Bangladesh Islamic leaders call for limited prayer time in mosques

The devotees are urged to wear face masks before heading to mosques for attending the Jummah prayers.

On Friday, the mosque authorities disseminated the message one and a half hours prior to the Jummah prayers.

The Islamic Foundation had earlier called for people to limit prayer time in mosques.

Purbarampur Arambag Jaame Mosque advanced the Jummah prayers to 1.15 pm from 1.30 pm in the light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Enter the mosque just two minutes before the Jummah prayer starts,” the imam of the mosque said.