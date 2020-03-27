Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh Islamic leaders call for limited prayer time in mosques

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Mar 2020 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 01:30 PM BdST

Mosque authorities in different neighbourhoods of Dhaka have urged Muslim devotees to perform their ablution and say Sunnat prayers at home.

The devotees are urged to wear face masks before heading to mosques for attending the Jummah prayers.

On Friday, the mosque authorities disseminated the message one and a half hours prior to the Jummah prayers.

The Islamic Foundation had earlier called for people to limit prayer time in mosques.

Purbarampur Arambag Jaame Mosque advanced the Jummah prayers to 1.15 pm from 1.30 pm in the light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Enter the mosque just two minutes before the Jummah prayer starts,” the imam of the mosque said.

