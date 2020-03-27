Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh confirms four new coronavirus cases; two doctors among them

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Mar 2020 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 11:58 AM BdST

The government’s disease control agency has confirmed four more coronavirus cases, taking the total of positive tests to 48 in Bangladesh.

The death toll remains unchanged at 5.

Among the new cases, two doctors tested positive for the coronavirus, according to IEDCR.

One among the four new patients is linked to a known ‘cluster’ of infected patients, but the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research could not detect the source of the first infection.

IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora provided an update on the coronavirus in an online briefing on Friday.

“The total number of infected patients reached 48 while the death toll remains unchanged at 5 with no new deaths in the past 48 hours,” she said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt scraps order to monitor media

Call for limited Juma prayers

China sends virus testing kits, PPEs

Dhaka falls quiet in virus ‘war’

Departmental case against DC Sultana

Independence Day events muted by virus

Newspaper sales hit by virus

Order on treatment without PPE paused

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.