Bangladesh confirms four new coronavirus cases; two doctors among them
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2020 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 11:58 AM BdST
The government’s disease control agency has confirmed four more coronavirus cases, taking the total of positive tests to 48 in Bangladesh.
The death toll remains unchanged at 5.
Among the new cases, two doctors tested positive for the coronavirus, according to IEDCR.
One among the four new patients is linked to a known ‘cluster’ of infected patients, but the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research could not detect the source of the first infection.
IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora provided an update on the coronavirus in an online briefing on Friday.
“The total number of infected patients reached 48 while the death toll remains unchanged at 5 with no new deaths in the past 48 hours,” she said.
