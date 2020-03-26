Home > Bangladesh

Limit presence during Friday prayers at mosques for coronavirus: Islamic Foundation

Published: 26 Mar 2020 11:31 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2020 11:31 PM BdST

The Islamic Foundation has urged Muslims to limit their presence during Juma prayers at mosques to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Foundation issued a set of instructions for Muslims in a statement on Thursday following recommendations by Islamic scholars.

They met at its headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon and agreed to the instructions for the time of a pandemic and disaster in light of the Quran and Sunnah, the statement said.

It asked the Muslims not to go to mosques without proper protection from the virus.

Those with fever or cough, symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, have been urged to offer Zohr prayers at home on Friday instead of saying Juma prayers at mosques.

The Foundation has requested the elderly to offer prayers at home for some days now as the mortality rate from the virus is high among them.

It urged the Muslims to refrain from doing wrong and offer special prayers individually to save the humankind from the virus.

It also asked them to follow the instructions given by the government to fight the virus.

