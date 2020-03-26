Limit presence during Friday prayers at mosques for coronavirus: Islamic Foundation
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2020 11:31 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2020 11:31 PM BdST
The Islamic Foundation has urged Muslims to limit their presence during Juma prayers at mosques to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The Foundation issued a set of instructions for Muslims in a statement on Thursday following recommendations by Islamic scholars.
They met at its headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon and agreed to the instructions for the time of a pandemic and disaster in light of the Quran and Sunnah, the statement said.
It asked the Muslims not to go to mosques without proper protection from the virus.
Those with fever or cough, symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, have been urged to offer Zohr prayers at home on Friday instead of saying Juma prayers at mosques.
The Foundation has requested the elderly to offer prayers at home for some days now as the mortality rate from the virus is high among them.
It urged the Muslims to refrain from doing wrong and offer special prayers individually to save the humankind from the virus.
It also asked them to follow the instructions given by the government to fight the virus.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China sends 20,000 coronavirus testing kits, PPEs to Bangladesh
- Eerily quiet Dhaka is a ‘haunted city’ in ‘war’ against coronavirus
- Overwhelming risks for vulnerable groups as coronavirus spreads
- Bangladesh deploys 15 officials to monitor TV coverage of coronavirus
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases surge to 44 with 5 more infected
- Departmental case against DC Sultana, three others over jailing of Kurigram reporter
- Bangladesh newspaper sales slump amid coronavirus fears
- Bangladesh’s Independence Day events muted by virus outbreak
- Bangladesh rolls back order asking doctors to treat COVID-19 cases without protective gear
- Bangladesh to celebrate 49 years of independence Thursday amid virtual coronavirus lockdown
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases surge to 44 with 5 more infected
- Khaleda, freed by Hasina, goes into quarantine at Gulshan home
- Imran Khan greets Hasina on Independence Day of Bangladesh
- Bangladesh rolls back order asking doctors to treat COVID-19 cases without protective gear
- Hasina urges Bangladeshis to stay at home, stay united to win coronavirus 'war'
- Lazz Pharma fined for stockpiling sanitser, charging high amid virus outbreak
- In Israel, a time to pray amid a health crisis
- Bangladesh deploys 15 officials to monitor TV coverage of coronavirus
- Italy coronavirus deaths pass 7,500 amid fears of spread to south
- NZ mosque shooter switches to guilty plea in surprise move