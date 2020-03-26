Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases surge to 44 with 5 more infected

The death toll from the disease has remained unchanged at five, the agency’s Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora said at an online media briefing on Thursday.

“Four more people have recovered in the last 24 hours. Of all the people infected with the virus, 11 people have returned home,” Flora said.

“Two of the new patients, all men, are aged between 30 and 40. Two others are aged between 41 and 50 and one of them is more than 60.”

“One of the five people returned from abroad. Three others contracted the virus from a person infected with the virus earlier. We are inspecting another person’s case.”

Four of them have shown mild-COVID-19 symptoms while another person has comorbidity or other health complications, Flora said.

More than 470,800 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 21,221 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in 200 countries and territories outside China.

