Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases surge to 44 with 5 more infected
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2020 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2020 05:09 PM BdST
The government’s disease control agency has confirmed five more coronavirus cases, taking the total to 44 in Bangladesh.
The death toll from the disease has remained unchanged at five, the agency’s Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora said at an online media briefing on Thursday.
“Four more people have recovered in the last 24 hours. Of all the people infected with the virus, 11 people have returned home,” Flora said.
“Two of the new patients, all men, are aged between 30 and 40. Two others are aged between 41 and 50 and one of them is more than 60.”
“One of the five people returned from abroad. Three others contracted the virus from a person infected with the virus earlier. We are inspecting another person’s case.”
Four of them have shown mild-COVID-19 symptoms while another person has comorbidity or other health complications, Flora said.
More than 470,800 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 21,221 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in 200 countries and territories outside China.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Departmental case against DC Sultana, three others over jailing of Kurigram reporter
- Bangladesh newspaper sales slump amid coronavirus fears
- Bangladesh’s Independence Day events muted by virus outbreak
- Bangladesh rolls back order asking doctors to treat COVID-19 cases without protective gear
- Bangladesh to celebrate 49 years of independence Thursday amid virtual coronavirus lockdown
- Hasina says Bangladeshis must stay at home and united to win the war on coronavirus
- Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9
- Hasina says saving lives from COVID-19 is her government’s top priority
- Hasina opens her address to nation to outline coronavirus battle
- Home ministry sends Khaleda release order to jail authorities
Most Read
- Khaleda, freed by Hasina, goes into quarantine at Gulshan home
- Hasina announces Tk 50bn in virus fund for worker wages
- What to expect from Hasina’s address to nation?
- Hasina says saving lives from COVID-19 is her government’s top priority
- Hasina urges Bangladeshis to stay at home, stay united to win coronavirus 'war'
- Bangladesh rolls back order asking doctors to treat COVID-19 cases without protective gear
- Lazz Pharma fined for stockpiling sanitser, charging high amid virus outbreak
- NZ mosque shooter switches to guilty plea in surprise move
- Bangladesh in virtual lockdown as coronavirus fight flares
- Bangladesh registers fifth death from coronavirus, cases unchanged at 39