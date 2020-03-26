Bangladesh rolls back order asking doctors to treat COVID-19 cases without protective gear
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2020 03:20 AM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2020 03:25 AM BdST
The Directorate General of Health Services has rolled back its order asking doctors to treat suspected coronavirus patients without personal protective equipment or PPE.
In the order signed by Director (Hospital) Aminul Islam on Wednesday, the directorate said a doctor must treat a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 first and then refer him or her to another doctor, who has PPE, for further treatment.
It drew huge criticisms as the first doctor would become vulnerable to coronavirus infection.
Later in the night, Aminul told bdnews24.com that they suspended the order and a revised order would be released on Thursday.
PPE consists of protective clothing, gloves, helmets, goggles, or other garments or equipment designed to protect the wearer's body from infection.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus has created a shortage of PPE for medics across the globe.
In Bangladesh, at least one doctor has been infected with the virus after treating a patient without PPE. Several other doctors and health workers of the hospital have also been quarantined.
TWO TEACHERS SUSPENDED
The government suspended two teachers on Wednesday for their “provocative” social media posts amid “coordinated efforts” to fight the virus.
One of them, Shahadat Ullah Kaiser, philosophy lecturer at Barishal Women’s Government College, criticised the government for its “failure” to arrange enough PPE for doctors.
The other, assistant professor Kazi Zakia Ferdousi of English department at Gaforgaon Government College in Mymensingh, expressed suspicion that corrupt officials may embezzle funds for PPE.
Md Mahbub Hossain, secondary and higher education secretary, said in the order suspending the teachers that their actions were “against public interest and in breach of discipline”.
The secretary asked them to explain their social media posts.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh to celebrate 49 years of independence Thursday amid virtual coronavirus lockdown
- Hasina says Bangladeshis must stay at home and united to win the war on coronavirus
- Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9
- Hasina says saving lives from COVID-19 is her government’s top priority
- Hasina opens her address to nation to outline coronavirus battle
- Home ministry sends Khaleda release order to jail authorities
- PM Hasina to address nation at 7:30pm: aide
- Four die as bus, truck collide in Bogura
- Bangladesh registers fifth death from coronavirus, cases unchanged at 39
- Two dead in Rajshahi as bus, truck collide
Most Read
- Khaleda, freed by Hasina, goes into quarantine at Gulshan home
- Bangladesh in virtual lockdown as coronavirus fight flares
- What to expect from Hasina’s address to nation?
- Bangladesh registers fifth death from coronavirus, cases unchanged at 39
- Hasina announces Tk 50bn in virus fund for worker wages
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over
- Hasina says saving lives from COVID-19 is her government’s top priority
- Khaleda will return to her Gulshan home after 25 months in jail
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over
- Indian doctors evicted over coronavirus transmission fears