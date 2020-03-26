Bangladesh newspaper sales slump amid coronavirus fears
Faysal Atik, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2020 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2020 01:15 PM BdST
Newspaper sales have slumped in Dhaka amid the coronavirus outbreak with offices shut and readers avoiding it fearing infections.
The demand for newspapers has decreased gradually over the past 15 days. Sales dropped by about 60 percent on Tuesday in comparison to the daily sales in the period before March 8 when Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus case, according to the hawkers’ union.
With the virus fears running deep, some local newspapers outside Dhaka have stopped printing over the past few days.
But people are trying to avoid touching banknotes, mobile handsets, used helmets on ride-sharing motorbikes and newspapers as a safety precaution.
Most of the Dhaka residents, now marooned by the virus outbreak, say they are relying on online news to keep themselves updated.
Bangladesh reported its first COVID-19 patient on Mar 8. Since then, people began to practise social distancing to prevent the infection from spreading.
The number of newspaper subscribers has dropped gradually since the first coronavirus patient was detected in the country, Mobarak Hossain Tutul, general manager of Dhaka Sangbadpatra Hawkers Bohumukhi Samabay Samity, told bdnews24.com.
“Many people have left Dhaka, which has also led to the decreasing demand for newspapers. We’re planning to hold a meeting with the NOAB leaders,” said another leader of the hawkers’ union.
Managers of some newspapers privately shared details of the dropping demand for newspapers. None of them wanted to be named for this story citing the sensitivity of the issue.
Some people believe that the virus can spread through newspapers or banknotes, said Tutul. The hawkers have taken some measures to ensure the safety of the readers, subscribers and hawkers, he said.
Bangladesh has more than 2.5 million subscribers for Bangla and English newspapers, according to the hawkers’ union.
“When I went to deliver morning newspapers over the last few days, people just said they want to suspend subscriptions for the time being. Some of them have left Dhaka. It is doubtful whether even 30 percent of the subscribers are in Dhaka now,” said a newspaper hawker in Mirpur’s Pirerbag.
“Earlier, the offices were open. There were people everywhere in Mirpur and many used to buy newspapers. Now the streets are deserted. Therefore, the sales have dropped,” said a newspaper agent at Mirpur 10.
All newspapers experienced a slump in sales, according to the hawkers’ union.
Newspapers are distributed from 63 centres in Dhaka. At least 50,000 people are engaged in distributing newspapers across the Dhaka city.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
