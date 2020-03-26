Bangladesh deploys 15 officials to monitor TV coverage of coronavirus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2020 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2020 05:03 PM BdST
The government has assigned 15 officials to monitor the coverage of the coronavirus outbreak by 30 private television channels in an effort to curb rumours and fake news about the disease.
The information ministry issued a notice on the government’s move on Wednesday.
The coverage of the outbreak by online publishers will also come under the surveillance.
