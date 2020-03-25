Home > Bangladesh

Two dead in Rajshahi as bus, truck collide

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Mar 2020 12:42 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 12:42 PM BdST

A bus-truck collision has killed two drivers and injured eight other people in Rajshahi’s Godagari.

The accident occurred around 6am Wednesday on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway, said police officer Abdul Bari.

Bus driver Matiur Rahman, 35, from Tano Upazila’s Chandipur village and truck driver Tutul, 27, from Puthia Upazila’s Belpukur area died on the scene.

After the collision, the truck crashed into a tree, Abdul Bari said.

