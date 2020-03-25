Home > Bangladesh

Sylhet newspapers to suspend publication over coronavirus

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Mar 2020 10:11 AM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 10:38 AM BdST

Sylhet-based editors have decided to stop the publication of newspapers as coronavirus cases surged in Bangladesh, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The suspension will be effective from Thursday. The statement signed by Sylhet Mirror Editor Ahmed Noor cited a looming “transport difficulty” as Bangladesh has moved to ban public transports across the country.

The publication of newspapers will remain suspended until further notice. At least 13 newspapers are published out of Sylhet.

“The newspapers having websites will continue online operations on a limited scale,” said Aziz Ahmad, editor-in-chief of Daily Uttarpurba.

