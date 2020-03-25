Sylhet newspapers to suspend publication over coronavirus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Mar 2020 10:11 AM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 10:38 AM BdST
Sylhet-based editors have decided to stop the publication of newspapers as coronavirus cases surged in Bangladesh, according to a statement released on Tuesday.
The publication of newspapers will remain suspended until further notice. At least 13 newspapers are published out of Sylhet.
“The newspapers having websites will continue online operations on a limited scale,” said Aziz Ahmad, editor-in-chief of Daily Uttarpurba.
