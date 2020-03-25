Home > Bangladesh

Suspected robber dies in alleged shootout with police in Kushtia

  Kushtia Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Mar 2020 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 11:48 AM BdST

A robbery suspect has died in a so-called shootout with police in Kushtia Sadar Upazila, hours after his arrest.

The shootout took place at Upazila’s Shalda village in Horipur around 3:30am on Wednesday, said Golam Mostafa, chief of Kushtia Model Police Station.

The dead man has been identified as Parvez Khan, 30, a resident of Rajarhat in Kushtia town.

He was a member of a bandit gang and implicated in nine robbery cases, according to the police.

“Parvez was detained by police in Tuesday evening. Based on the information provided by him, police raided Shalda village to recover weapons used in the robbery,” OC Mostafa said.

“When police arrived on the scene, the robbers opened fire on them. The law enforcers returned fire in self-defence and the robbers fled.”

Parvez with bullet wounds was found lying on the ground after the gunfight ended. He was rushed to Kushtia General Hospital where the doctor declared him dead, OC Mostafa said.

Three police personnel were also injured in the gunfight. A pistol, a magazine, three bullets and a machete were recovered from the scene, he added.

The body has been sent to the hospital’s morgue for an autopsy.

