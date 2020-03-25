Suspected robber dies in alleged shootout with police in Kushtia

The shootout took place at Upazila’s Shalda village in Horipur around 3:30am on Wednesday, said Golam Mostafa, chief of Kushtia Model Police Station.

The dead man has been identified as Parvez Khan, 30, a resident of Rajarhat in Kushtia town.

He was a member of a bandit gang and implicated in nine robbery cases, according to the police.

“Parvez was detained by police in Tuesday evening. Based on the information provided by him, police raided Shalda village to recover weapons used in the robbery,” OC Mostafa said.

“When police arrived on the scene, the robbers opened fire on them. The law enforcers returned fire in self-defence and the robbers fled.”

Parvez with bullet wounds was found lying on the ground after the gunfight ended. He was rushed to Kushtia General Hospital where the doctor declared him dead, OC Mostafa said.

Three police personnel were also injured in the gunfight. A pistol, a magazine, three bullets and a machete were recovered from the scene, he added.

The body has been sent to the hospital’s morgue for an autopsy.