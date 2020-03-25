Home > Bangladesh

PM Hasina to address nation at 7:30pm: aide

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Mar 2020 02:03 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 02:03 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation to mark Independence Day at 7:30pm Wednesday.

Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim confirmed the time to bdnews24.com.

