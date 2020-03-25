Man held for assaulting woman in Noakhali over suspicion of sending his brother to quarantine

The incident occurred in Mohammad Nagar village of Sirajpur Union under Noakhali's Companiganj Upazila on Tuesday, said local police chief Arifur Rahman.

The arrestee is the elder brother of the man in quarantine, said OC Arifur, adding that he will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

The expatriate returned to his Mohammad Nagar village home from Dubai on Mar 20. Police subsequently picked him up in the afternoon and put him in quarantine under the supervision of Basurhat municipality.

“The elder brother of the expatriate blamed a family member for the situation and assaulted her,” said Arifur.

The victim’s husband filed a complaint with the police against the expatriate’s elder brother and his wife.