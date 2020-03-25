Home > Bangladesh

Man held for assaulting woman in Noakhali over suspicion of sending his brother to quarantine

  Noakhali Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Mar 2020 10:14 AM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 10:14 AM BdST

Police have arrested a man for assaulting a woman over suspicion of her involvement in informing the authorities about the homecoming of his elder brother from abroad amid coronavirus fears.

The incident occurred in Mohammad Nagar village of Sirajpur Union under Noakhali's Companiganj Upazila on Tuesday, said local police chief Arifur Rahman.

The arrestee is the elder brother of the man in quarantine, said OC Arifur, adding that he will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

The expatriate returned to his Mohammad Nagar village home from Dubai on Mar 20. Police subsequently picked him up in the afternoon and put him in quarantine under the supervision of Basurhat municipality.

“The elder brother of the expatriate blamed a family member for the situation and assaulted her,” said Arifur.

The victim’s husband filed a complaint with the police against the expatriate’s elder brother and his wife.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladesh halts, almost

File Photo

Govt employees must stay where they are posted

First COVID-19 case in Cox’s Bazar

Army deployment begins

School shutdown extended to Apr 9

Bangladesh suspends rail services

TCB officials’ leave scrapped

File Photo

Owners against production halt

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.