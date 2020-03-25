Home ministry sends Khaleda release order to jail authorities

The document was sent to the jail authorities at 2:10pm on Wednesday, Home Ministry Public Relations Officer Sharif Mahmood Apu told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

Khaleda has been in prison since February 2018 after she was sentenced to a total of 17 years in two graft cases involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.

She was initially kept at Old Dhaka’s abandoned central prison, but later on Apr 1, 2019 she was moved to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for treatment.

The government stayed the effectiveness of the court sentence in an executive order and decided to release Khaleda for six months on condition of receiving treatment at home and not travelling abroad.