Home ministry sends Khaleda release order to jail authorities
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Mar 2020 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 03:00 PM BdST
The home ministry has sent an order for Khaleda Zia’s release to the prison authorities.
The document was sent to the jail authorities at 2:10pm on Wednesday, Home Ministry Public Relations Officer Sharif Mahmood Apu told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.
Khaleda has been in prison since February 2018 after she was sentenced to a total of 17 years in two graft cases involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.
She was initially kept at Old Dhaka’s abandoned central prison, but later on Apr 1, 2019 she was moved to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for treatment.
The government stayed the effectiveness of the court sentence in an executive order and decided to release Khaleda for six months on condition of receiving treatment at home and not travelling abroad.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Home ministry sends Khaleda release order to jail authorities
- PM Hasina to address nation at 7:30pm: aide
- Four die as bus, truck collide in Bogura
- Bangladesh registers fifth death from coronavirus, cases unchanged at 39
- Two dead in Rajshahi as bus, truck collide
- Suspected robber dies in alleged shootout with police in Kushtia
- DMP to spray disinfectants through water cannons
- Man held for assaulting woman in Noakhali over suspicion of sending his brother to quarantine
- Sylhet newspapers to suspend publication over coronavirus
- Bangladesh in virtual lockdown as coronavirus fight flares
Most Read
- Govt to release Khaleda Zia from prison conditionally amid shutdown over coronavirus threat
- Bangladesh reports fourth coronavirus death, six new cases
- Bangladesh in virtual lockdown as coronavirus fight flares
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over
- First coronavirus case detected in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh begins deploying troops to fight coronavirus outbreak
- Sex workers in one of world's largest brothels appeal for funds due coronavirus
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over
- Govt extends shutdown of schools to Apr 9
- Bangladesh registers fifth death from coronavirus, cases unchanged at 39