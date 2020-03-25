Hasina says saving lives from COVID-19 is her government’s top priority
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Mar 2020 07:46 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 07:46 PM BdST
Saving the people from the coronavirus infection is a matter of maximum priority to the government, Sheikh Hasina has said, as the pandemic is ravaging the world and with hundreds of deaths and thousands of infections daily.
“I know that you are passing your days in panic. Those living abroad are also worried about their loved ones here,” the prime minister said in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday, the eve of the Independence Day. Bangladesh had already started shutting itself down due to the outbreak.
“I know how you feel now. But we must tackle the situation with patience and courage. We must be tolerant and sensible,” Hasina urged the nation.
She assured the people of government efforts to fight the virus, saying, “At this moment, we are giving maximum priority to saving the people from the deadly virus.”
The prime minister warned traders against price gouging as panic buying put pressure on the market when new coronavirus cases continued to be reported.
“There is no shortage of any commodities in the market. Domestic and overseas supply chains are intact. So, don’t increase public suffering by hiking prices illogically. We’ve market monitoring everywhere,” she said.
