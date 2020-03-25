Hasina opens her address to nation to outline coronavirus battle
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Mar 2020 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 07:46 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has begun addressing the nation a day before the Independence Day amid widespread fears of the coronavirus outbreak.
Related Stories
The speech is being broadcast on state-run media from 7:30pm on Wednesday.
As the world continues to go into lockdown to battle the pandemic, Hasina is outlining measures to contain the disease and its impact on the economy in her speech.
“We cannot take any impulsive decision now. We have to take comprehensive preparations and plan when to do what,” Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Mar 23, when he was asked whether Hasina could announce a lockdown in her speech.
On Wednesday, the global death toll from the coronavirus hit 18,918 with the number of infections rising to 423,121, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Bangladesh confirmed another death due to the infection on Wednesday, taking the number of fatalities to five but no cases of infection were reported in the last 24 hours.
There is uneasiness surrounding the risks of a rapid spread in a densely populated country like Bangladesh. The shutdown of all education centres and a ban on public gatherings came initially. The government then declared a shutdown of all offices with a 10-day general holiday from Mar 26. Local trains, passenger launches and domestic flights have been suspended since Tuesday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Home ministry sends Khaleda release order to jail authorities
- PM Hasina to address nation at 7:30pm: aide
- Four die as bus, truck collide in Bogura
- Bangladesh registers fifth death from coronavirus, cases unchanged at 39
- Two dead in Rajshahi as bus, truck collide
- Suspected robber dies in alleged shootout with police in Kushtia
- DMP to spray disinfectants through water cannons
- Man held for assaulting woman in Noakhali over suspicion of sending his brother to quarantine
- Sylhet newspapers to suspend publication over coronavirus
- Bangladesh in virtual lockdown as coronavirus fight flares
Most Read
- Bangladesh in virtual lockdown as coronavirus fight flares
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia is released after 25 months behind bars
- Bangladesh reports fourth coronavirus death, six new cases
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over
- What to expect from Hasina’s address to nation?
- First coronavirus case detected in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh begins deploying troops to fight coronavirus outbreak
- Govt to release Khaleda Zia from prison conditionally amid shutdown over coronavirus threat
- Bangladesh registers fifth death from coronavirus, cases unchanged at 39
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over