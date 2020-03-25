Four die as bus, truck collide in Bogura
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Mar 2020 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 01:15 PM BdST
Four persons have died in an accident in Bogura’s Sherpur after a bus and a truck collided.
The accident that took place at Hoga-Bottala in Sherpur on Wednesday left four persons injured, said Sherpur Police Station chief Humayun Kabir.
A Dhaka-bound bus had a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction leaving four persons dead on the scene, said Inspector Yamin-Ud-Doula of Kunderhat Highway Police Outpost.
Police and Fire Service are running a rescue operation. Four persons, including the truck driver and his helper, were sent to a local hospital.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Suspected robber dies in alleged shootout with police in Kushtia
- DMP to spray disinfectants through water cannons
- Man held for assaulting woman in Noakhali over suspicion of sending his brother to quarantine
- Sylhet newspapers to suspend publication over coronavirus
- Bangladesh in virtual lockdown as coronavirus fight flares
- Bangladesh orders public servants to stay where they are posted during coronavirus holidays
- First coronavirus case detected in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladeshi begins deploying troops to fight coronavirus outbreak
- Bangladesh reports fourth coronavirus death, six new cases
- Govt extends shutdown of schools to Apr 9
Most Read
- Govt to release Khaleda Zia from prison conditionally amid shutdown over coronavirus threat
- Bangladesh reports fourth coronavirus death, six new cases
- Bangladesh in virtual lockdown as coronavirus fight flares
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over
- Sex workers in one of world's largest brothels appeal for funds due coronavirus
- First coronavirus case detected in Cox’s Bazar
- Govt extends shutdown of schools to Apr 9
- Bangladesh begins deploying troops to fight coronavirus outbreak
- Factory owners resist calls for production shutdown amid coronavirus threat
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over