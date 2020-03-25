Home > Bangladesh

Four die as bus, truck collide in Bogura

  Bogura Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Mar 2020 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 01:15 PM BdST

Four persons have died in an accident in Bogura’s Sherpur after a bus and a truck collided.

The accident that took place at Hoga-Bottala in Sherpur on Wednesday left four persons injured, said Sherpur Police Station chief Humayun Kabir.

A Dhaka-bound bus had a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction leaving four persons dead on the scene, said Inspector Yamin-Ud-Doula of Kunderhat Highway Police Outpost.

Police and Fire Service are running a rescue operation. Four persons, including the truck driver and his helper, were sent to a local hospital.

