Four die as bus, truck collide in Bogura

The accident that took place at Hoga-Bottala in Sherpur on Wednesday left four persons injured, said Sherpur Police Station chief Humayun Kabir.

A Dhaka-bound bus had a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction leaving four persons dead on the scene, said Inspector Yamin-Ud-Doula of Kunderhat Highway Police Outpost.

Police and Fire Service are running a rescue operation. Four persons, including the truck driver and his helper, were sent to a local hospital.