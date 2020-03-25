DMP to spray disinfectants through water cannons
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Mar 2020 11:37 AM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 11:44 AM BdST
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police, or DMP, will spray disinfectants through water cannons in city areas twice a day in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The arrangement was ordered by DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam, according to a statement released on Wednesday.
Eight water cannons will be used for spraying disinfectants in every police station area of the capital. The first spell will be held from 10am-12pm and the second session will begin at 4pm and end at 6pm.
The arrangement will remain in effect until further notice, the statement said.
