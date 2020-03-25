Bangladesh registers fifth death from coronavirus, cases unchanged at 39
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Mar 2020 12:45 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 12:45 PM BdST
Bangladesh has confirmed one more death from coronavirus infections, taking the total to five, according to the government’s disease control agency.
The number of infected patients remained unchanged at 39 as no new cases were reported in the last 24 hours to Wednesday.
More to follow
