Public transports shut from Mar 26 to Apr 4 amid coronavirus outbreak

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Mar 2020 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 01:24 PM BdST

Bangladesh has decided to shut all public transports from Mar 26 to Apr 4 amid coronavirus outbreak.

Shutdown of launch services will start from Tuesday, BIWTA Director Md Saiful Islam confirmed.

He said the order will be in effect after all the launches docked at the pontoons leave.

All sorts of mail and local trains would be cut from services from Tuesday, said Bangladesh Railway Public Relations Officer Shariful Alam.

“Mail and local train services have been shut from today. Ticket sales have been put off too. We are considering the shutdown of intercity train services from tomorrow. But no decisions on this have been taken,” he said.

This comes after the government on Monday announced the shutdown of all government and private offices and courts from Mar 26 to Apr 4.

