Govt extends shutdown of schools to Apr 9

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Mar 2020 03:28 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 03:49 PM BdST

The Ministry of Education has extended the shutdown of all schools to April 9 from March 31 amid virus fears.

The government had previously announced the shutdown of schools until March 31.

However, the closure has been extended by nine days.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Education Minister Dipu Moni on Tuesday, the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

