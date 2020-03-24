Government scraps leave for TCB and consumer rights officials to keep prices stable
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2020 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 02:59 PM BdST
The government has cancelled leave for all employees in the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh and the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection amid growing concerns over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The decision has been taken to ensure commodity supply and continue market monitoring to keep the prices stable, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Tuesday.
On Monday, Bangladesh decided to shut all government and private offices from March 26 to April 4 in an effort to stem the coronavirus spread.
Emergency services such as hospital, Fire Service and Civil Defence will not be affected by the shutdown. Banks will provide services on a limited scale.
