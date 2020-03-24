Home > Bangladesh

Freight train derails in Sirajganj, snaps northern rail links to Dhaka

  Sirajganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Mar 2020 12:56 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 12:56 PM BdST

Rail links between Dhaka and the northern region have been suspended after a freight train derailed in Sirajganj.

The Dhaka-bound train from Ishurdi went off the tracks on the way towards Bangabandhu Bridge West Station at around 8am on Tuesday morning, said Divisional Engineer-2 Abdur Rahim of West railway Pakshi division.

“Three lanes, including the loop line, of the station became locked after two wagons of the train derailed. Rail connectivity between Dhaka and northern region are snapped as a result.”

A relief train reached the spot at 11:30am to clear the track, said Rahim, adding rail services will be resumed after the rescue operation.

