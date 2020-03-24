First coronavirus case detected in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2020 08:13 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 08:13 PM BdST
The first case of the coronavirus infection has been detected in Cox’s Bazar, the most popular tourist hotspot in Bangladesh.
A woman, who is over 60 years old and returned form Saudi Arabia on March 13 after performing Umrah, tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, said the district's administrator Md Kamal Hossain.
“She has been admitted to the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital. Sample for a coronavirus test was collected from her body and the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, or IEDCR, released the report in the Tuesday morning,” the DC added.
The woman, along with the physicians and nurses who came into contact with her, were quarantined at the moment, Hossain added.
“The process to send the woman to a special hospital in Chattogram is under way,” he added.
The victim’s home and neighbouring areas have been locked down. The house in Chattogram where she was living after returning from Saudi, has also been locked down.
“Special measures have been taken across the city of Cox’s Bazar. All commercial entities - except some commodity and medicine shops - have been ordered to remain closed.”
Law enforcers were deployed in many parts of Cox’s Bazar around 4pm on Tuesday to help impose the restrictions to stem the coronavirus spread, Hossain said.
At least 300 people remained in home quarantine in Cox’s Bazar. The authorities collected specimens from three of them and two others later tested negative for the coronavirus.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh reports fourth coronavirus death, six new cases
- Govt extends shutdown of schools to Apr 9
- Bangladesh suspends all rail services, except freight trains, indefinitely
- Government scraps leave for TCB and consumer rights officials to keep prices stable
- Sex workers in one of world's largest brothels appeal for funds due coronavirus
- Factory owners do not want production to stop amid coronavirus threat
- Freight train derails in Sirajganj, snaps northern rail links to Dhaka
- Public transports shut from Mar 26 to Apr 4 amid coronavirus outbreak
- Elderly woman who died in Sylhet wasn’t a coronavirus patient, says IEDCR
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon removed after daughter’s wedding party amid COVID-19 outbreak
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut all offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4
- Bangladesh Army to assist civil administration in coronavirus fight
- Govt to release Khaleda Zia from prison conditionally amid shutdown over coronavirus threat
- Bangladesh reports fourth coronavirus death, six new cases
- Public transports shut from Mar 26 to Apr 4 amid coronavirus outbreak
- It’s official: Bangladesh lists COVID-19 as a communicable disease
- Factory owners resist calls for production shutdown amid coronavirus threat
- Bangladesh man is Gambia’s first coronavirus fatality
- BUET ‘locks down’ Dhakeshwari area after resident is infected
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon removed for hosting daughter’s wedding party amid COVID-19 crisis