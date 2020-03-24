First coronavirus case detected in Cox’s Bazar

A woman, who is over 60 years old and returned form Saudi Arabia on March 13 after performing Umrah, tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, said the district's administrator Md Kamal Hossain.

“She has been admitted to the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital. Sample for a coronavirus test was collected from her body and the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, or IEDCR, released the report in the Tuesday morning,” the DC added.

The woman, along with the physicians and nurses who came into contact with her, were quarantined at the moment, Hossain added.

“The process to send the woman to a special hospital in Chattogram is under way,” he added.

The victim’s home and neighbouring areas have been locked down. The house in Chattogram where she was living after returning from Saudi, has also been locked down.

“Special measures have been taken across the city of Cox’s Bazar. All commercial entities - except some commodity and medicine shops - have been ordered to remain closed.”

Law enforcers were deployed in many parts of Cox’s Bazar around 4pm on Tuesday to help impose the restrictions to stem the coronavirus spread, Hossain said.

At least 300 people remained in home quarantine in Cox’s Bazar. The authorities collected specimens from three of them and two others later tested negative for the coronavirus.