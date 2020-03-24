Home > Bangladesh

First coronavirus case detected in Cox’s Bazar

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Mar 2020 08:13 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 08:13 PM BdST

The first case of the coronavirus infection has been detected in Cox’s Bazar, the most popular tourist hotspot in Bangladesh.

A woman, who is over 60 years old and returned form Saudi Arabia on March 13 after performing Umrah, tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, said the district's administrator Md Kamal Hossain.

“She has been admitted to the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital. Sample for a coronavirus test was collected from her body and the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, or IEDCR, released the report in the Tuesday morning,” the DC added.

The woman, along with the physicians and nurses who came into contact with her, were quarantined at the moment, Hossain added.

“The process to send the woman to a special hospital in Chattogram is under way,” he added.

The victim’s home and neighbouring areas have been locked down. The house in Chattogram where she was living after returning from Saudi, has also been locked down.

“Special measures have been taken across the city of Cox’s Bazar. All commercial entities - except some commodity and medicine shops - have been ordered to remain closed.”

Law enforcers were deployed in many parts of Cox’s Bazar around 4pm on Tuesday to help impose the restrictions to stem the coronavirus spread, Hossain said.

At least 300 people remained in home quarantine in Cox’s Bazar. The authorities collected specimens from three of them and two others later tested negative for the coronavirus.

