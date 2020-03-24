Home > Bangladesh

Feni home ‘locked down’ as suspected coronavirus patient flees

  Feni Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Mar 2020 04:34 AM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 04:48 AM BdST

A suspected coronavirus patient has fled his home in Feni as the authorities tried to catch him for coming into close contact with returnees from foreign countries, defying mandatory quarantine rules.

Feni Civil Surgeon Sazzad Hossain said they noticed Facebook posts claiming that the man was showing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever and cold.

But he fled before the authorities went to his home at Panchgachhia in the town on Sunday night.

“We locked the building down,” Sazzad said.

The suspected patient’s relatives said the man travelled to Dhaka for testing at the government’s disease control agency IEDCR.

They said the IEDCR admitted him to the Kurmitola General Hospital.

IEDCR could not be reached for comments to verify the claims made by the man’s relatives.

