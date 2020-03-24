Home > Bangladesh

Elderly woman who died in Sylhet wasn’t a coronavirus patient, says IEDCR

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Mar 2020 10:14 AM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 10:15 AM BdST

The elderly woman who died in Sylhet was not infected with the novel coronavirus, says IEDCR, the government’s disease control agency.

IEDCR Chief Scientific Officer ASM Alamgir confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

The tests found no traces of coronavirus in the woman’s body, said Sylhet Civil Surgeon Premananda Mondol.

The 61-year-old woman died in the isolation ward of Sylhet Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed District Hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

She was buried the same day following the guidelines of disease transmission.

After suffering from fever, cold, cough and breathing problems for 10 days, she got admitted to the hospital on Mar 20.

She had returned from London on Mar 4 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Members of her family have been put under mandatory quarantine by the district administration following her death.

